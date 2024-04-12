Previous
Yard Weed by peachfront
Yard Weed

I assume this weed is Oxalis. My most abundant weed right now is wild strawberry but I can't figure out how to photograph it well. The pictures don't look like much because the strawberries are much smaller than grocery store strawberries.
Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
28% complete

