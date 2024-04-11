Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
102 / 365
Gull Against the Wind
American Herring Gull. My ID was made easier in real time because of the bird's bubble-gum pink legs, which don't show in this picture of the bird struggling out into the windy water of Lake Pontchartrain.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
102
photos
6
followers
9
following
27% complete
View this month »
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
11th April 2024 8:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
seagulls
,
gulls
,
wind
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close