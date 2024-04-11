Previous
Gull Against the Wind by peachfront
Gull Against the Wind

American Herring Gull. My ID was made easier in real time because of the bird's bubble-gum pink legs, which don't show in this picture of the bird struggling out into the windy water of Lake Pontchartrain.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
