101 / 365

Thought the lake was a mile away

Garage is already flooded. Scary. A neighbor is out there with a net, I'm afraid to ask what she thinks she's going to catch.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
