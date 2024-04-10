Sign up
101 / 365
Thought the lake was a mile away
Garage is already flooded. Scary. A neighbor is out there with a net, I'm afraid to ask what she thinks she's going to catch.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
flood
,
rain
,
natural
,
disaster
,
20mm
