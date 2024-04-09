Sign up
Previous
100 / 365
Morning practice, morning dreams
He just had breakfast, a moment later he must have done the nest exchange or at least mentioned the new suet drop to his mate because he was gone & she was here.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
1
1
Tags
green
,
birds
,
bird
,
garden
,
woodpecker
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful capture of this bird and the background bokeh is gorgeous!
April 9th, 2024
