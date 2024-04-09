Previous
Morning practice, morning dreams by peachfront
100 / 365

Morning practice, morning dreams

He just had breakfast, a moment later he must have done the nest exchange or at least mentioned the new suet drop to his mate because he was gone & she was here.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
27% complete

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture of this bird and the background bokeh is gorgeous!
April 9th, 2024  
