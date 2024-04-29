Sign up
120 / 365
Boobear, a key player in the creator economy
This 27-year-old White-faced Cockatiel is tragically online and in desperate need of your likes. Especially on rainy days...
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
funny
,
office
,
pets
,
birds
,
bird
,
pet
,
indoors
Peachfront
The Bald Eagle taped over the camera is to stop others from realizing how often the person on the other end of their Zoom is a cockatiel...
April 29th, 2024
