Previous
"This one's for me" by peachfront
119 / 365

"This one's for me"

There are several other Carolina Wrens, presumably the young ones, milling around on the ground beneath the feeder, and this borb does knock down plenty of mealworms for them, but only after picking & choosing a few for personal use first!
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise