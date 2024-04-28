Sign up
Previous
119 / 365
"This one's for me"
There are several other Carolina Wrens, presumably the young ones, milling around on the ground beneath the feeder, and this borb does knock down plenty of mealworms for them, but only after picking & choosing a few for personal use first!
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
365
NIKON Z 8
28th April 2024 7:44am
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
feeder
,
birding
