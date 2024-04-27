Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
118 / 365
Bold daylight robbery nabbed on film
Well, nabbed on digital anyway. The male Red-bellied Woodpecker is a regular customer, as is his mate-- and as are at least one pair of Downy Woodpeckers.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
118
photos
9
followers
10
following
32% complete
View this month »
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th April 2024 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
bird
,
feeder
,
woodpecker
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close