Bold daylight robbery nabbed on film

Well, nabbed on digital anyway. The male Red-bellied Woodpecker is a regular customer, as is his mate-- and as are at least one pair of Downy Woodpeckers.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days.
32% complete

