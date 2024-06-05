Previous
"Get cracking, Boo, this paper won't chew itself!" by peachfront
157 / 365

"Get cracking, Boo, this paper won't chew itself!"

Senior rescue birbs Nyota & Boobear have a lot of new boxes & old recycled computer manuals from 1998 to chew...
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peachfront
Their story is told online https://vocal.media/petlife/what-a-cockatiel-teaches-me-about-life-love-and-neediness if you're not familiar with it. Boobear the Cockatiel will turn 28 in July!
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise