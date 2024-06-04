Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
156 / 365
Why is product photography so hard?
Sarah Coventry. 1980s. Gold-tone and rhinestone.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
156
photos
13
followers
11
following
42% complete
View this month »
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th June 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
small
,
jewelry
,
objects
,
product
,
105mm
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close