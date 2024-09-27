Previous
Common Yellowthroat by peachfront
271 / 365

Common Yellowthroat

If I'm wrong on the ID, somebody yell. Orange-crowned Warbler also occurs in my yard... This particular image doesn't show it, but there are yellow undertail coverts.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise