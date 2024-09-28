Previous
The Ruby-throat hordes continue moving through... by peachfront
272 / 365

Quick grab today in case I don't have time for a photo later. One of the combative juvenile male Ruby-throats currently migrating through.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
Photo Details

