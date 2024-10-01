Previous
Black, white, and gray Crazy Lace Agate by peachfront
275 / 365

Black, white, and gray Crazy Lace Agate

The specimen is a piece of uncut rough rock. The two in front just came out of the tumbler.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
75% complete

