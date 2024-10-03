The trees are full of hummingbirds that you don't see

I made this collage this morning to demonstrate the truth about hummingbirds. Most people-- including me-- never notice the ones buzzing around in the trees overhead. The feeder users get all the attention. The rule of thumb (at least in Louisiana) is that there are seven hummingbirds around for every one you see. It doesn't necessarily make for good photos but it does make for a sense of wonder if you really look and find how many are working the trees. It's a little bit amazing. (Ruby-throated Hummingbird, adult female)