At last an adult male Common Yellowthroat by peachfront
279 / 365

At last an adult male Common Yellowthroat

Was starting to wonder if the yard would only host the young ones this year...
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
76% complete

