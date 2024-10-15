Sign up
Previous
289 / 365
Thick trunk...
I hope to photo the comet tonight but in case I can't, here is this week's Thick Trunk Tuesday. People on Mastodon post to the #ThickTrunkTuesday hashtag many or most Tuesdays. Drop by if you like trees.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
1
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
moss
,
ancient
bkb in the city
ace
Great looking tree
October 15th, 2024
Peachfront
@bkbinthecity
Thanks!
October 15th, 2024
