Previous
Thick trunk... by peachfront
289 / 365

Thick trunk...

I hope to photo the comet tonight but in case I can't, here is this week's Thick Trunk Tuesday. People on Mastodon post to the #ThickTrunkTuesday hashtag many or most Tuesdays. Drop by if you like trees.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great looking tree
October 15th, 2024  
Peachfront
@bkbinthecity Thanks!
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise