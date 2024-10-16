Previous
This is the worst comet photo you'll see all day by peachfront
290 / 365

This is the worst comet photo you'll see all day

I had no clue what I was doing, and the full moon probably wasn't helping. May try again tomorrow.
16th October 2024

Peachfront

@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
79% complete

Paula Fontanini ace
I think this is a beautiful image! Best viewed on black and magnify it and the comet is clearly visible.
October 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hey it's been too cloudy here to even see anything, so your image is fine (I would have done a little post processing as the comet shows up well!)
October 17th, 2024  
