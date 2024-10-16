Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
290 / 365
This is the worst comet photo you'll see all day
I had no clue what I was doing, and the full moon probably wasn't helping. May try again tomorrow.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peachfront
@peachfront
As a beginning photographer, I would like to initiate a practice of taking a photo a day for 365 days. 2024 will be my year....
290
photos
15
followers
12
following
79% complete
View this month »
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th October 2024 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
astrophotography
,
comet
,
20mm
Paula Fontanini
ace
I think this is a beautiful image! Best viewed on black and magnify it and the comet is clearly visible.
October 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hey it's been too cloudy here to even see anything, so your image is fine (I would have done a little post processing as the comet shows up well!)
October 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close