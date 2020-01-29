Sign up
Previous
Next
304 / 365
Red and yellow
A long day travelling, followed by an hour in the dentist's chair (sigh), so I need to relax with cooking some comfort food...
Many thanks for all of your recent comments, all very much appreciated.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
0
0
Peter H
ace
@peadar
2019 (December) Well, I'm 8 months or so into another 365. This time I've been strict about posting a shot every day that is taken...
1497
photos
117
followers
76
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 2019-20
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
29th January 2020 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
day
,
kitchen
,
yellow
,
food
,
pepper
,
market
,
capsicum
,
peppers
