Tulips at the hospital

So, this is my final shot of this, my third, 365 Project. I think it fitting that I should include the Hospital where I am working at present.



I completed my first 365 OK, the second I had to abandon after a few months. This time I have managed to post a shot every day that has been taken on the day. As a result, there is a real mix of some pretty mundane diary shots, and a few that I am quite proud of.



My many thanks and much appreciation to all those who have followed, commented and fav'ed through this year. I hope I have sufficiently repaid your investment by viewing, commenting and fav-ing on your own projects.



With Covid-19 Planning and preparation at its height, I will probably not post photos for a little while, but you never know. I might miss it so much that I'll be back before you know it!



Thanks again, and at this challenging time I wish for you every grace and blessing, in whatever way that feels real for you.