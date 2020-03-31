Previous
Tulips at the hospital by peadar
Tulips at the hospital

So, this is my final shot of this, my third, 365 Project. I think it fitting that I should include the Hospital where I am working at present.

I completed my first 365 OK, the second I had to abandon after a few months. This time I have managed to post a shot every day that has been taken on the day. As a result, there is a real mix of some pretty mundane diary shots, and a few that I am quite proud of.

My many thanks and much appreciation to all those who have followed, commented and fav'ed through this year. I hope I have sufficiently repaid your investment by viewing, commenting and fav-ing on your own projects.

With Covid-19 Planning and preparation at its height, I will probably not post photos for a little while, but you never know. I might miss it so much that I'll be back before you know it!

Thanks again, and at this challenging time I wish for you every grace and blessing, in whatever way that feels real for you.
Peter H

ace
@peadar
Jacqueline ace
Hi Pad, Thank you for all your great photo’s, narratives and comments. I really hope you come back here posting or visiting. I wish you and your family all the best in this difficult period. 🤗
March 31st, 2020  
Anne ace
Congratulations Peter! Always a sense of achievement in a job finished and well done. Very fitting shot to sum up with
March 31st, 2020  
Louise
Congratulations on achieving your goal, Peter! And a great shot to end your year. Always looked forward to your posts and comments :). All of the best in these difficult times to you and your family. Hope to see you back soon!
March 31st, 2020  
Lynn ace
Peter, congratulations! I will miss your posts, but hope to see you back here one day.
March 31st, 2020  
J A Byrdlip ace
Stay safe and come back soon
March 31st, 2020  
