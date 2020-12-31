Previous
Happy New Year by peadar
Happy New Year

After a bit of a break, I think it's time to get back to some photography therapy! And I am lucky to have a new camera to explore. Here is St Mary The Virgin Church, which dates back almost a thousand years. The church probably succeeded an earlier Saxon church on the same site. This was mentioned in the Domesday Survey in 1086 as a 'church in Bixle' [Bexley] where it is said that St Paulinus came to preach. It will have been through a few plagues in its time, and it is just emerging from another.

With Brexit done and a Covid vaccine on the way, we can look forward to a more settled 2021 for everyone, I hope. My very best wishes to you all.
