Gigantes plaki (giant beans)

My Christmas presents included a couple of new cookbooks including the massive new bible of Greek cooking by Vefa Alexiadou. It will provide hours of cooking (and photography) opportunities, but we are starting simple, with Gigantes Plaki (butter beans cooked in a tomato sauce). Here I am preparing by soaking the dried beans ready for tomorrow's feast.



Bring on 2021 and lots of new adventures of all kinds!