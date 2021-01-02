Gigantes plaki - job done

Here's the results from yesterday's prep. Gigantes plaki (most usually translated as Giant Beans) - a Greek staple and my first attempt from a new Christmas present cookbook "Greece" by Vefa Alexiadou. They're butter (lima) beans baked in a tomato and herb sauce until tender. We ate these with some grilled halloumi cheese and garlic bread - heaven!



Many thanks to all for the warm words of welcome back after a break in latter 2020. I'm going to go easy on myself and may not post every day, but we'll see what happens. As I work in healthcare, the rising tide of new variant SARS-CoV2 may scupper the best laid plans...