Nifty Fifty by peadar
Photo 466

Nifty Fifty

Even at my advanced years, I still get a thrill when I get new toys! For my new camera, this is the "nifty-fifty" with a very respectable f/1.8 max aperture which gives you amazing possibilities with depth of field.

A demo shot is here http://365project.org/peadar/extras/2021-01-29
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
127% complete

Nick ace
Oh I have lens envy now. The equivalent lens for my Fuji is £429 and it’s only an f2.
January 30th, 2021  
