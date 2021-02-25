Sign up
Photo 484
Macro green
Playing around with macro extension tubes, and got a bonus dash of fairy lights!
Many thanks for your recent comments and favs, all very much appreciated.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th February 2021 7:03pm
Tags
kitchen
green
food
macro
market
vegetable
broccoli
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating, reminds me of broccoli.
February 25th, 2021
