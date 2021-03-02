Previous
Next
Walsingham's House by peadar
Photo 489

Walsingham's House

These are the remains of Scadbury Hall, a substantial Tudor-era manorhouse which was for a long period in the ownership of the Walsingham family. Sir Francis Walsingham, known as the spymaster to Queen Elizabeth I, was born here in 1532.

On a technical note, I recently upgraded to the latest version of Adobe Lightroom, and I have to say I'm struggling to get the right colour balance in the same way as I used to with the older version (L6). To me the green here looks odd, in spite of endless fiddling with hue, luminance and saturation. Any tips gratefully received.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love seeing the footprint of previous homes and civilisations. Always so interesting. Hope you get some help on AL. I've never used it, but many do.
March 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
It must have been an impressive building in its day.

Can't help you with your Lightroom problems, I use Photoshop.

I am sure there are lots of tutorials on YouTube though.
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise