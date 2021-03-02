Walsingham's House

These are the remains of Scadbury Hall, a substantial Tudor-era manorhouse which was for a long period in the ownership of the Walsingham family. Sir Francis Walsingham, known as the spymaster to Queen Elizabeth I, was born here in 1532.



On a technical note, I recently upgraded to the latest version of Adobe Lightroom, and I have to say I'm struggling to get the right colour balance in the same way as I used to with the older version (L6). To me the green here looks odd, in spite of endless fiddling with hue, luminance and saturation. Any tips gratefully received.