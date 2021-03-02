Walsingham's House

These are the remains of Scadbury Hall, a substantial Tudor-era manorhouse which was for a long period in the ownership of the Walsingham family. Sir Francis Walsingham, known as the spymaster to Queen Elizabeth I, was born here in 1532.
On a technical note, I recently upgraded to the latest version of Adobe Lightroom, and I have to say I'm struggling to get the right colour balance in the same way as I used to with the older version (L6). To me the green here looks odd, in spite of endless fiddling with hue, luminance and saturation. Any tips gratefully received.
Can't help you with your Lightroom problems, I use Photoshop.
I am sure there are lots of tutorials on YouTube though.