Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 490
Walking
Out walking and this line of trees caught my eye. When processing it was difficult to work out the levels as there is no real horizon here and the ground is sloping in all directions. I decided to go with the verticals instead!
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1641
photos
105
followers
70
following
134% complete
View this month »
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
Latest from all albums
465
485
486
466
487
488
489
490
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
21st February 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
country
,
walking
,
valley
,
darenth
,
landscape-36
Fr1da
Beautiful layers and treelines.
March 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close