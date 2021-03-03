Previous
Walking by peadar
Photo 490

Walking

Out walking and this line of trees caught my eye. When processing it was difficult to work out the levels as there is no real horizon here and the ground is sloping in all directions. I decided to go with the verticals instead!
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Peter H

@peadar
Photo Details

Fr1da
Beautiful layers and treelines.
March 3rd, 2021  
