Previous
Next
At the end of the day... by peadar
Photo 502

At the end of the day...

Another shot taken at St Peter's Church, Woodmancote, at the other end of the day from my shot last week.

Many thanks for all of your comments and favs recently, they are all very much appreciated.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nick ace
Beautiful atmospheric shot
March 16th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise