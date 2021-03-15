Sign up
Photo 502
At the end of the day...
Another shot taken at St Peter's Church, Woodmancote, at the other end of the day from my shot last week.
Many thanks for all of your comments and favs recently, they are all very much appreciated.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1663
photos
109
followers
75
following
137% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
15th March 2021 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
sussex
,
south downs
,
st peter's
,
henfield
,
woodmancote
Nick
ace
Beautiful atmospheric shot
March 16th, 2021
