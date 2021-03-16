Canal art

Canal series: "Roses and castles" is the name given to the colourful canal folk art used to decorate working boats in the 19th century. It's a slightly misleading title as the art includes lots of other things as well, and it has been identified as having similarities with other types of folk art across Europe and Asia. No-one is entirely certain how it came to be associated with canal boats, but it still has powerful connections with the canals, long after the working boats and the families that lived on them disappeared from the scene.