Aylesford Priory 4 by peadar
Aylesford Priory 4

After seeing the photos from my visit last week, Miriam wanted to see Aylesford Priory for herself, and that gave me a chance to seek out some further shots from the less busy corners.

This is the Peace Garden, which has been built on the old entrance road to the Priory (subsequently bypassed by a bigger road to take traffic to the public car parks). It's designed for all visitors, of any and all faiths and none, to provide a little haven to perhaps sit and remember loved ones, or simply wish for a more peaceful world. The Priory itself exudes peace and tranquility, and this Peace Garden takes that a step further.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Peter H

ace
@peadar
Monica
So beautiful
June 17th, 2021  
