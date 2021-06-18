Aylesford Priory 5

Another shot from this week's visit to Aylesford Priory, and this is the Rosary Garden. For those not familiar with the term, the "rosary" is the cycle of prayers recited by those in the Western Catholic tradition to help reflect on different aspects of the life of Jesus and Mary. The "rosary beads" are a practical tool to help the congregant remember the different cycles of the rosary prayers, and the term is (unsurprisingly) derived from the latin for a garland of roses.



These lovely white roses were along a section of wall remembering members of the Carmerlite order who have passed. The building in the background is the Relic Chapel, which contains a reliquary for St Simon Stock, a 13th Century Carmelite Prior who helped establish the order in England.