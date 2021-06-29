Sign up
Photo 604
Crested crane
Another shot from our 2005 trip to Tanzania - I believe this is a grey-crested crane but I'm sure one of you will correct me if wrong.
Many thanks for all your recent comments and support, much appreciated. Preparations for our month-long canal trip are well advanced and we set off towards the end of this week.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Peter H
ace
@peadar
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
1780
photos
120
followers
76
following
Tags
holiday
,
africa
,
safari
,
tanzania
,
crested-crane
,
crested crane
