Vervet monkey

This is from our first trip to Africa (Tanzania) in 2005. An old native resident of Africa, I believe Vervet Monkeys have also been introduced to Florida, St Kitts and Cape Verde.

Many thanks for all of your comments and support, all much appreciated.
28th December 2020 A new camera, a slight let-up in work pressures, a new year beckons in many ways - it must be time for another...
Lynda McG ace
Sweet capture
Monica
He looks pensive - nice shot!
