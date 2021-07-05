Braunston Junction

Braunston is an historic junction on the national canal network, originally a meeting place between the different canal companies involved in the carriage of goods between The Midlands (Coventry/Birmingham) and London. So here the Grand Union Canal meets the Oxford Canal, and the unique triangular junction is covered by these magnificent iron bridges, manufactured at the Horseley Ironworks (one of the principle iron workshops of the Industrial Revolution in England).
Just along from this junction is Braunston Marina (see the shot in my Extras album here https://365project.org/peadar/extras/2021-07-05) which housed one of the original canal boat drydocks and engineering workshops, providing service to the canal trade from the late 18th century to the present day.