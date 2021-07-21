Royal Leamington Spa

Today was another relaxing day on our canal cruise around the West Midlands, and we had the chance to explore Royal Leamington Spa.



This is a Spa town which became very fashionable in the early 19th Century after Queen Victoria had visited, and after a natural saline spa had been discovered earlier in the 18th Century. This was popularised as a health measure by many, including the influential Dr Robert Jephson, MD, after whom these gardens are named. Through the trees you can see the tower of All Sants Church, one of the largest Parish churches in England, which was expanded to cope with the increase in the town's population.