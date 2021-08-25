Eland

This is the final shot from my Experience Day at Port Lympne Wildlife Park. It is of a Common Eland, widespread across southern and eastern Africa. They are large deer and look quite majestic. This from Wikipedia: "Elands are capable of jumping up to 2.5 metres from a standing start when startled (up to 3 metres for young elands). The common eland's life expectancy is generally between 15 and 20 years; in captivity some live up to 25 years.



Eland herds are accompanied by a loud clicking sound that has been subject to considerable speculation. It is believed that the weight of the animal causes the two halves of its hooves to splay apart, and the clicking is the result of the hoof snapping together when the animal raises its leg. The sound carries some distance from a herd, and may be a form of communication."



Thank you for following the series, and for all your comments and favs - much appreciated.