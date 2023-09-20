Teapots & Toadstools

I glad found a new Happy Place, and it's Called 365 Project! Thank you @Joysfocus and @Weezielou for telling me about forum where NICE and TALENTED artist share their photography!
This a photo of 3 needle felted hedgehogs in their natural habitat. I waited until the natural light shined directly on all three furry critters. It was hard to get the rascals to cooperate, but thankfully I got one good photo out of "several" to put it mildly shots. I was trying to get the tallest hog on the log to be centered in between the teapots. I also wanted to have the teapots forming a flow to go backwards diagonally toward the upper right corner and the lines of the counter to have movement toward the right part of the foreground. Not really, but that's how it turned out. Then my husband taught me how to edit on my phone. Lastly, I practiced my editing skills by editing out some dirt, so not to embarrass myself on this new forum. How's that for transparency? I wanted to frame the bottom right and left corners with green moss or do an oval around the whole photo but I didn't want my husband to think I was spending too much time on this new hobby. I would love to learn photo editing (which my husband is good at) soon. Right now they are next to nill.
Feel free to edit my photo and share back with me. I would love to see a cool oval around it or cute talking bubbles come out of the hedgehogs. I would love that!
I did not make these. I just appreciate cuteness.
The ceramic leaf that they are on, was made by adults with autism! So great!