Krista Mae's Hedgehogs and Teapots

Krista was curious as to what this shot would look like with a vignette. I also felt that in her original shot, the teapots and hedgehogs were battling to be the subject of the picture, so I added an effect to bring out one over the other. Effects are a fun way to make a subject stand out but other edits can do the same- blurring the background, selective coloring and altering the color of the background to subdue it and make the foreground pop. So, in the long run, this edit is merely one approach of many that you might have taken to add the vignette and balance your photo. I used Befunky for the bulk of this processing and the frame came from Smart Photo Editor- although I've seen a similar frame used in Photo Shop.Krista's original photo can be found here:THIS IS NOT MY PHOTO SO I WILL NOT BE RESPONDING TO COMMENTS!