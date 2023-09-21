Walk Like an Egyptian

Spotted this cool dude at the entrance of an art gallery, called, "ART SEA," a play on words for 'Artsy' at the Dana Point Marina today. I love to take millions of photos when I'm on vacation or in fun places... but not as many as @weezilou. Back before digital cameras, she was told by the local Costco in our area that she takes the most photographs, second only to a real estate company that used their photographs for advertising. More than you wanted to know, probably. Just giving a shout out to her because she is the one who told me about 365 Project. Enjoy your day and I hope this Froggy brings a smile to your night.