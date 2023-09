Sunshine & Comfort

My friend Melody cares for her mother who may be on her last week of life. She mentioned she would love silk yellow roses because they brighten up her day. I was meeting her for lunch and was thrilled to find these fresh yellow roses. I gave them to her and her mom and sister, and of course she LOVED them. I took this photo to see if I could capture the beauty of how the red edges frill outward. This is one of about 15 photos... so you may be seeing more of this bunch from my local supermarket.