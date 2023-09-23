Plants with Porcelain

I love Teapots and I love succulents. Put them together and my heart purrs and purrs. This arrangement was made by my friend Vicky who plans for it to be hung to look like it's pouring. I've been looking for some good ivory macromere yarn to do just the trick. Then I will draft my tall, much better half, to hoist it up for me. I hope to photograph it again after it is hanging at my home. This china is from Vicky's sister's china set. It was missing a lid. I loved the colors so I suggested she put a plant in it. Thanks for looking at this photo! Enjoy your day and keep finding beauty in all you see. If you know @weezielou please send her any good vibes, thoughts or prayers. She is in the hospital for the second time this month with a hematoma. Please see her yesterday's post.