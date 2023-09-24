Previous
Marge Simpson's Hair meets Halloween: Happy Fall! by peekysweets
Marge Simpson's Hair meets Halloween: Happy Fall!

New Beginnings: The BEFORE photo for my photo editing abilities

Thanks to many of you yesterday, I learned that it was the first day of Fall. I had to gently break it to my husband who LOVES summer. Every time I saw this at my local nursery... I thought, that pot would look cute with a jack-o-lantern face on it. So my uncle reminded me that I can just open editing on my phone and markup a photo. Right now this is the extent of my editing abilities. But I look forward to learning how to edit photos and learning a new skill.
Krista Mae

Photo Details

