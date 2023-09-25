Previous
Tea Party by peekysweets
8 / 365

Tea Party

This week my uncle mailed me a package of my late Grandma Grace's vintage china. Everything was shattered when it arrived. I was devastated since I'm extremely sentimental.

My sweet friend Yolanda saw how upset I was over the matter, and got me a seven piece china set to lighten the blow. Only a few pieces are shown here. With the broken pieces of my Grandma's china, I hope to make a mosaic if I ever learn how. Thankful I have so many wonderful memories of my Grandmother and family and that I knew her love. I'm also grateful she lived to be 100.
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Krista Mae

@peekysweets
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ohhh, I can imagine how heartbreaking that is! Yes, you can totally do a mosaic out of the china, but I hope there are also one or two pieces you'll be able to get back together too. Sweet shot.
September 25th, 2023  
