Tea Party

This week my uncle mailed me a package of my late Grandma Grace's vintage china. Everything was shattered when it arrived. I was devastated since I'm extremely sentimental.



My sweet friend Yolanda saw how upset I was over the matter, and got me a seven piece china set to lighten the blow. Only a few pieces are shown here. With the broken pieces of my Grandma's china, I hope to make a mosaic if I ever learn how. Thankful I have so many wonderful memories of my Grandmother and family and that I knew her love. I'm also grateful she lived to be 100.