Project complete

I planted this, this evening. I put stones down on the base and used soil mixed with sand since this pot has no way to drain. I wanted to plant something in it that looked like little lily pads. I liked the final result. Yay! Mission accomplished.
Krista Mae

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice arrangement! Welcome to 365 and thanks for following me. I loved reading your bio and had to smile- I grew up in New Jersey and during my high school years also had a 110 camera (which I thought could do the same thing as a 35mm but really couldn't!).
September 25th, 2023  
