9 / 365
Project complete
I planted this, this evening. I put stones down on the base and used soil mixed with sand since this pot has no way to drain. I wanted to plant something in it that looked like little lily pads. I liked the final result. Yay! Mission accomplished.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Tags
frog
,
pottery
,
gardening
,
cacti
,
succulents
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Nice arrangement! Welcome to 365 and thanks for following me. I loved reading your bio and had to smile- I grew up in New Jersey and during my high school years also had a 110 camera (which I thought could do the same thing as a 35mm but really couldn't!).
September 25th, 2023
