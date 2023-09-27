Visit to Aunt Laura's

My husband Chris and I love to visit his Aunt Laura. She lives in Oregon. She is the sweetest and we always have the best times together and especially love talking about old times when she was a little girl growing up with Chris' dad.



I enjoy just wandering around her yard and seeing all its beauty. This was taken in June of 2018. I liked the light greens with the new purple leaves that were growing in.



Just curious if anyone knows what type of plant it is. It reminds my of eucalyptus leaves.. I know it's not that.



