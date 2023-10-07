Sign up
Previous
22 / 365
Calibrachoa (Also known as Million Bells)
I love getting calibrachoas from my local nursery. I put them in hanging pots and they thrive in partial shade. I did not buy this one, but it sure caught my eye. Purple isn't quite in my husbands color pallet.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
7th October 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
eDorre
ace
What a beauty! Well presented
October 8th, 2023
