Previous
Calibrachoa (Also known as Million Bells) by peekysweets
22 / 365

Calibrachoa (Also known as Million Bells)

I love getting calibrachoas from my local nursery. I put them in hanging pots and they thrive in partial shade. I did not buy this one, but it sure caught my eye. Purple isn't quite in my husbands color pallet.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a beauty! Well presented
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise