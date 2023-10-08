Previous
Next
Ranunculus, alstroemerias and roses by peekysweets
23 / 365

Ranunculus, alstroemerias and roses

This is an ariel view of a bouquet I made for a friend.. I usually pick the roses first, then see if there are flowers that will compliment it. My favorite are two toned roses.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise