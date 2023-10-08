Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
23 / 365
Ranunculus, alstroemerias and roses
This is an ariel view of a bouquet I made for a friend.. I usually pick the roses first, then see if there are flowers that will compliment it. My favorite are two toned roses.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
24
photos
32
followers
108
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
fire
,
fall
,
roses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close