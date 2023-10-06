Sign up
21 / 365
Trying to capture Hawaii's beauty... IMPOSSIBLE
This was taken in Kapolei, Hawaii on the Island of Oahu. This is right outside the Aulani Disney Resort hotel. We were not staying there, but got to walk the grounds and check out its beauty. They even have a lazy river.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Krista Mae
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
21
photos
32
followers
106
following
5% complete
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Views
5
365
iPhone 6s Plus
25th January 2020 8:08pm
Public
New Faces
ocean
trees
palm
panoramic
hawaii
