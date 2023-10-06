Previous
Trying to capture Hawaii's beauty... IMPOSSIBLE
21 / 365

Trying to capture Hawaii's beauty... IMPOSSIBLE

This was taken in Kapolei, Hawaii on the Island of Oahu. This is right outside the Aulani Disney Resort hotel. We were not staying there, but got to walk the grounds and check out its beauty. They even have a lazy river.
6th October 2023

