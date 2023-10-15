Previous
Peace Offering by peekysweets
Peace Offering

Sometimes when one needs to apologize, giving flowers with the apology helps to smooth things over!

These hot pink roses were HUGE. The vase was a pickle jar with the label removed, with a bow on top!
Krista Mae

Diana
A wonderful capture of these stunning flowers, a clever use for the pickle jar.
