Previous
30 / 365
Peace Offering
Sometimes when one needs to apologize, giving flowers with the apology helps to smooth things over!
These hot pink roses were HUGE. The vase was a pickle jar with the label removed, with a bow on top!
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
1
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2023 5:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
love
,
roses
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of these stunning flowers, a clever use for the pickle jar.
October 16th, 2023
