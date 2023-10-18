Previous
Buds for the boss by peekysweets
33 / 365

Buds for the boss

I made this for my husband's boss at work. He jokes telling people he has two bosses, and they're both named, Krista. His boss at work is Krista and well I guess you can figure out the rest. Haha!

When you look at a single petal of these roses, the inner part near the sepal, it is yellow. The rest of it was kind of a bright, pinkish peach color.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Krista Mae

ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise