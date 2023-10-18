Buds for the boss

I made this for my husband's boss at work. He jokes telling people he has two bosses, and they're both named, Krista. His boss at work is Krista and well I guess you can figure out the rest. Haha!



When you look at a single petal of these roses, the inner part near the sepal, it is yellow. The rest of it was kind of a bright, pinkish peach color.