Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
33 / 365
Buds for the boss
I made this for my husband's boss at work. He jokes telling people he has two bosses, and they're both named, Krista. His boss at work is Krista and well I guess you can figure out the rest. Haha!
When you look at a single petal of these roses, the inner part near the sepal, it is yellow. The rest of it was kind of a bright, pinkish peach color.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
50
photos
45
followers
126
following
9% complete
View this month »
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Latest from all albums
13
28
29
30
14
31
32
33
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2023 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peach
,
roses
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close