35 / 365
Angry Birds
Some people use owls to protect their gardens. Not me! I use something fiercer.
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
1
0
Krista Mae
ace
@peekysweets
I joined 365 Project in September of 2023. I joined mainly to appreciate other's work... but hope to revive the amateur photographer in me. My...
57
photos
47
followers
128
following
10% complete
Views
3
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
21st October 2023 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
vines
,
susans
Diana
ace
How lovely, he seems to be doing a good job.
October 22nd, 2023
