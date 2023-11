Half Dome Landscape by J Churchill

Okay, just a little bit jealous. The same time my husband went to Kaui my close friends went to Yosemite National Park. My friend, Joe, took this photo from Glacier Point. He has always been a fan of photography. I'm hoping he will join this site. Thanks in advance for any favs, comments or kindness. I'll be sure to pass them on to Joe! I want to encourage his talents.